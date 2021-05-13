Documentation for Publishers

READ
Introduction
13 articles
Getting Started
25 articles
Getting Followers
16 articles
Sending Messages
27 articles
Account Management
12 articles
Sending Messages
I didn't publish a story, but it got sent. How is this possible?
How can I change the subject line of the emails?
How can I change the "From"-address of the emails?
How can I change my follow.it feed's underlying RSS feed?
Can I track email clicks in Google Analytics?
Can I send messages independently from the stories I post on my website / RSS feed?
Can I delete messages in the "Message History" on follow.it?
Can I append content to messages?
My followers received the same story again - why?
Why did my feed get de-activated?
What is meant by "Provide choice & get more followers"?
What is "approval of messages" and when is it needed?
What does “Send messages separately from feed” mean?
My RSS feed broke! What can I do?
My followers say they didn't receive an update. Why?
What is a "Newspaper"?
What do I have to do so that messages get sent?
How can I set what content my followers receive?
How can I change the content of my RSS feed?
When do notifications get sent?
How can I switch my followers from "Newspaper"- delivery to "Single Emails" or vice-versa?
How can I set the delivery time for "Newspapers"?
Can I change the frequency of the "Newspapers"?
I want to send a weekly Newspaper. How can I set it up?
Can I define the layout of the messages?
What is "feed filtering"?
Can I define pre-selected filters?
