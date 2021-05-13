Headlines only: Only the headlines of your stories will be displayed in the emails; they are links to the full stories on your website. In this case, it can look like this.

Only the headlines of your stories will be displayed in the emails; they are links to the full stories on your website. In this case, it can look like this. Full stories: The entire content for that story – provided it is contained in your RSS feed (see more on this below) – will be sent to your followers. In this case, it may look like this.

We suggest you to leave it up to your followers to pick what they prefer. This is part of our philosophy “Provide choice & get more followers”. However, you don’t have to. As publisher, you can:

Set the defaults: You can decide which option should be selected by default when users follow you. Most users don’t change this – so they will have the setting you set as default.

You can do this on the settings page of your feed (login, click on the feed name in the left menu, and then on “Settings”), on the “Follow options-tab.

Disallow changing of defaults: Also on the settings page of your feed you can prevent your followers from changing the defaults.