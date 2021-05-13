As publisher your main goal should be to get as many followers as possible, and make them come back to your website once you publish new posts.

We thought a lot about how to achieve this, and optimized every step in the funnel . When doing so, we realized that the key to achieving this is by providing what followers want. If you give them what they want, you maximize chances of getting many followers.

Sometimes what followers want may not be identical to how you, as publisher, imagined it should be. For example, when thinking about your “newsletter”, you may have in mind how the emails should look (e.g. if your followers receive only the headlines, or the full stories), or at what time they get sent, or via which channels the notifications get sent and so on.

The principle “Provide choice & get more followers” expresses the philosophy that if possible, you should provide your followers the flexibility to pick what they prefer. In return, you will be rewarded with maximum followers.