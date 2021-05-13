READ
PUBLISH
My news
Find Feeds
Delivery settings
Plans
My earnings
Help
Blog
Follow us on X (twitter)
Follow us on Facebook
Login
You're a reader?
Documentation for
Publishers
Documentation, Reference Materials, and Tutorials
Documentation for
Publishers
Documentation, Reference Materials, and Tutorials
You're a reader?
Introduction
13 articles
Getting Started
25 articles
Getting Followers
16 articles
Sending Messages
27 articles
Account Management
12 articles
FAQ
Submit a ticket
Can I append content to messages?
What is follow.it and what shall I use it for?
Can I switch from my current email provider to follow.it?
What does it cost?
How does it work (basic process)?
Can I define pre-selected filters?
Do I get access to my follower’s emails?
How do I set up my feed on follow.it?
Is follow.it in-line with most recent privacy laws and GDPR / DSGVO?
How do I use Zapier with follow.it?
Login to
follow.it
Keep me logged in
Forgot password?
Log in
Or:
Forgot password?
Do you want to
sign up
?