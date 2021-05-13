Yes, you get access to all followers’ emails who signed up coming from your site, as well as those who follow you via a special link we generated for you after you set up your feed.
Emails from users who discover your feed in the follow.it directory, and follow you there, remain confidential. That’s because users wouldn’t go through the follow.it directory and follow many feeds (including yours) if all the feeds’ publishers got access to their emails.
Users who discovered your feed in the follow.it directory still receive your updates, and end up on your site after clicking on the notifications we send out to them. They also show up in your statistics which you can see after you claimed your feed.
Note: Users who subscribed via RSS without logging in (i.e. by copying your feed url into their RSS readers) did not share their email with us.