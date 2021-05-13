READ
PUBLISH
My news
Find Feeds
Delivery settings
Plans
My earnings
Help
Blog
Follow us on X (twitter)
Follow us on Facebook
Login
You're a reader?
Documentation for
Publishers
Documentation, Reference Materials, and Tutorials
Documentation for
Publishers
Documentation, Reference Materials, and Tutorials
You're a reader?
Introduction
13 articles
Getting Started
25 articles
Getting Followers
16 articles
Sending Messages
27 articles
Account Management
12 articles
Getting Followers
Submit a ticket
Why do I see a captcha when I try to subscribe myself? Isn't that bad for conversion?
Why is the focus on making people follow me by *email*?
What is the "lean follow" page?
What is follower management?
What is a "feed page"?
If people unfollow me, can I see why?
How can users follow me (delivery channels)?
How can I set the (default) delivery channels?
Do I get notified if I get new followers?
Can people follow me on Facebook/Twitter/Google with follow.it?
I get notifications for new followers, but when I check, nobody signed up. Why?
Can I make my feed show up in the follow.it directory?
How can I import followers (emails) to my follow.it feed?
How can I import my existing RSS users to my feed on follow.it?
How can I switch from Feedburner to follow.it?
What is Smart Opt-In™?
Login to
follow.it
Keep me logged in
Forgot password?
Log in
Or:
Forgot password?
Do you want to
sign up
?