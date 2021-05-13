Users can follow you via various channels on follow.it. As publisher, you can decide what the default selections should be.

To view & change those, please go to your feed’s settings page (go to My Offered Feeds and click on the Settings-icon next to your feed) and then select the “Follow options” tab.

“Default selections” means: these settings will apply if the follower doesn’t change them. If you don’t want to give followers the option to change them at all, you can do set this on the “Follow options” tab too.