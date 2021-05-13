Yes, you can enable those notifications (if you are on a premium plan). Please go to My Offered Feeds and click on “Settings” of the feed you want to activate alerts for. On the settings page, choose the tab “Alerts”.
There you can select how many follows (or unfollows) your feed needs to get so that an alert is sent. Don’t set the limit too low, as this may result in information overload for you.
If you receive new follower notifications, but cannot see any new followers in your account, please read this.