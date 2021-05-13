The most common reason for this is that the new follower/subscriber-notifications you receive are not coming from us, but a related service, such as:
- A different subscription tool you’re using on your website
- “New user”-notifications sent by Wordpress (learn how to stop those here)
If the email you received doesn’t contain the “follow.it” logo or text, then the email didn’t come from us.
If you’re sure the notifications came from follow.it, but still cannot see the follower in your list of followers, it might be because that follower didn’t sign up coming from your website, but directly on follow.it. Learn more about this here.