Yes! If you are on a premium plan then your feed will show up in the follow.it directory. This can give your feed many additional followers. Some feeds get more followers from the follow.it directory than their own website!

To attract as many followers as possible, make sure that you optimize your feed for the directory:

Give it a catchy snippet and comprehensive description (for your feedpage) Give your feed tags which describe its topic best Upload an image for the feed Set the right language for your feed Set the right location for your feed

You can do this on your feed’s settings page (login, click on the feed name in the left menu, and then on “Settings”). If you cannot see your feed in the left menu, double check that you claimed your feed.