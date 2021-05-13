To import followers (emails), please first download the list of emails you want to import from your current email provider. If you are using Feedburner, please read How to switch from Feedburner?

Then go to the “Followers”-page for the feed you want to import users for (i.e. login , go to "Publishing" => “All feeds” on the left menu, click on the icon for followers) and click on “Import followers”. You will see the following screen:

There you can paste the list of emails you want to import, and click on “Import them!” to start the importing process.

Very important: You are only permitted to import followers who are already subscribed (and confirmed!) their subscription previously by clicking on a confirmation link in an email they received.

You can import up to 100 followers with above form. If you need to import more, please get in touch with us.

The users you import with this form are immediately active, i.e. will receive updates from your feed without receiving a separate email where they are asked to confirm it. However, in the content-emails which are sent (when you publish a new story), your followers will see an additional line at the top as long as they haven't confirmed it. If you don't want to show this extra line, please get in touch with us and provide evidence that the imported users have subscribed to your site previously. Then we will remove this extra line.

Next steps

If you moved from a different email provider to follow.it: