Your followers can pick from:

Newspaper: One email per day, containing all the messages from the last 24 hours

One email per day, containing all the messages from the last 24 hours Single emails: As soon as a new story is published and picked up by our system, a notification gets sent to your followers by email

As soon as a new story is published and picked up by our system, a notification gets sent to your followers by email Magazine: A ll updates delivered in just one email per week

Note: if your feed publishes several stories per day, this may lead to information overload. In this case we suggest you to keep Newspaper selected as default delivery channel.

News page: The news page is the user’s follow.it account where all stories are displayed when logged in (only those from the feeds where news page was selected as delivery channel of course!)

The news page is the user’s follow.it account where all stories are displayed when logged in (only those from the feeds where news page was selected as delivery channel of course!) Telegram: Followers can choose to receive notifications in their Telegram app

Followers can choose to receive notifications in their Telegram app RSS: Users can copy & paste the feed page URL into their RSS readers and consume your news this way. If you’re not familiar with RSS, please read What is RSS?

Users can copy & paste the feed page URL into their RSS readers and consume your news this way. If you’re not familiar with RSS, please read What is RSS? Twitter : Send messages sent straight to a Twitter page. As publisher, you can follow your own feed, select this output channel, and keep your Twitter account up to date. Learn more

: Send messages sent straight to a Twitter page. As publisher, you can follow your own feed, select this output channel, and keep your Twitter account up to date. Learn more Chrome extension: Followers can use the follow.it Chrome extension to get notified about new messages. Learn more

To see an example for the delivery channels followers can pick from, have a look at Techcrunch’s follow page.

several additional delivery channels. This also includes a mobile app for iPhone and Android. However, people can already follow you via mobile, as everybody opens emails on mobile. Even when the mobile channels are available the We’re currently working on. This also includes a mobile app for iPhone and Android. However, people can already follow you via mobile, as everybody opens emails on mobile. Even when the mobile channels are available the focus on making users follow you via email will not change.

Offering a wide choice of channels is important because:

Users have different preferences , so if a wide choice is provided, it is more likely that followers find a channel they like – and follow you!

, so if a wide choice is provided, it is more likely that followers find a channel they like – and follow you! Users follow you via multiple channels, for example users may decide to follow you both via email, browser push and news page – increasing chances that they see your notifications, click on them, and get back to your site!