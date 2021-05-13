While it is crucial to offer various delivery channels to your followers, email is still the most important. Email has proven to be much more effective in reaching users than many other communication channels.

That‘s because:

– and therefore gets screened with much more diligence (than for example social media or RSS) Many people use their email inbox as to-do list. So if you have their email address, you can put yourself on their to-do list anytime you want!

Email also has the benefit that it’s universal, and understood by almost anybody. No need to install a separate app, explain RSS , or anything similar.

In addition, collecting your follower’s emails provides you, as publisher, much more flexibility: you can email your followers separately from your posts on your website, as well as switch to another service if you ever wanted to – which we hope will never happen!