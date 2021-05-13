Opposed to the feed page, which contains a description of your feed, the lean follow page is a trimmed-down version (with less text and less branding). It is targeted at users who already know what your website / feed is about.
The lean follow page is typically the page you want to link to from your website (or social media, emails etc.) to make people follow you, as it has the highest conversion rates.
You get your lean follow page by adding “?action=followPub” (without quotes) at the end of your feed page URL. For example, if your feed page URL is follow.it/your-feed-name, then your lean follow page is located at follow.it/your-feed-name?action=followPub.