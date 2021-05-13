If you’re on the Cool or Super-Cool plan, then we take care of the follower management (also called "Subscriber support").
This means that:
We take care of your followers’ questions, which range from “Is following free?”, to “How can I change my email address?”, “How can I change the delivery time?”, “How can I unfollow?” and so on.
We investigate in case of issues, for example if your followers believe they should have received notifications (or the confirmation email) from you but didn’t, and – if possible – fix it for them on the spot, or provide them with suggestions for solutions so that they can take necessary steps at their end.
This requires some manual work on our side, but it is worthwhile because it enhances your reputation (as you show your followers you ensure active support), and it’s yet another building block on your way to get as many followers as possible.