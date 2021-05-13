We take care of your followers’ questions , which range from “Is following free?”, to “How can I change my email address?”, “How can I change the delivery time?”, “How can I unfollow?” and so on.

We investigate in case of issues, for example if your followers believe they should have received notifications (or the confirmation email) from you but didn’t, and – if possible – fix it for them on the spot, or provide them with suggestions for solutions so that they can take necessary steps at their end.