If you are using WordPress, please install the Feedburner alternative and RSS Redirect plugin which will guide you through the process.

If you don’t use WordPress, please set up your feed on follow.it (in case you haven’t done that yet) and then:

Move your email subscribers:

Download your email subscribers list from Feedburner:

Login to your Feedburner account at www.feedburner.com

Click on "Manage proxy" next to your feed title

Download the list of subscribers by clicking on the "Export email subscriptions" button at the bottom of the page

Only import users for which it says their status is “CONFIRMED” in the CSV you downloaded from Feedburner. Do not import users with status “UNCONFIRMED” or "UNKNOWN" as those users are no subscribers: they didn’t confirm their subscription, and also didn’t receive updates from Feedburner. Many of those emails are most likely spam emails, automatically submitted by bots. Still, please do not delete the unconfirmed subscribers on Feedburner. Just download the file, filter for confirmed ones, and import those.

IMPORTANT: Before you go ahead with the steps below (deleting your feed on Feedburner), make sure you have a copy of the CSV with the subscribers stored safely on your computer (including the unconfirmed subscribers). Reason: you may need it when requesting us to import your subscribers (which is needed if you want to import more than 100). Also please make a screenshot from your Feedburner account showing the number of views you have there (like this; we need that for verification when you want to import many).

Delete your Feedburner feed by clicking on the "Delete" button in red at the bottom of the page





After you've done the above, you can import your subscribers on follow.it as explained here

Next steps

Once you're done with the above steps:

Place the subscription form & follow-icons on your site if you haven't done so yet. How to do it: enter your website (or RSS url) on here and follow the steps.

if you haven't done so yet. How to do it: enter your website (or RSS url) on here and follow the steps. Use pop-ups / banners / side-widgets which are great to increase conversions (sign-ups for your feed). On MyPopUps you can do it for free (for all pop-ups which contain a follow.it subscription form). By default the subscription forms are already linked to your feed on follow.it, so you can just create your pop-up and launch it.

which are great to increase conversions (sign-ups for your feed). On MyPopUps you can do it for free (for all pop-ups which contain a follow.it subscription form). By default the subscription forms are already linked to your feed on follow.it, so you can just create your pop-up and launch it. Tell your followers about it: It is strongly recommended that you tell your readers about the switch in a new blog post. As mentioned on the import documentation page they don't have to opt-in again to receive your content, however it's a good idea to give them a heads-up. This way you can also let them know that they now have many more options to follow you (e.g. apply filters or get notified not only by email, but several other delivery channels).

Troubleshooting:

If the RSS feed on your website is still redirecting to the Feedburner feed, please disable the redirect as it can cause issues with screening the content. How to do that depends on how the redirect was set up. Check the cPanel’s redirects section and your .httaccess file on the server and delete the redirect rules or disable any plugins built specifically for this like "Feedburner FeedSmith" and other similar plugins. The next step is to purge the website's cache and any CDN cache (ex. Cloudflare).