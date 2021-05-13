If you are not familiar with RSS feeds yet, please read What is RSS?

If you want to make your existing RSS users use your feed on follow.it (so that you can track them in your statistics), please apply a redirect from your current RSS feed to your feed on follow.it:

If you use WordPress, please install the Feedburner alternative and RSS Redirect plugin, activate it and click on “Activate redirect” on the plugin’s settings page for all the feeds you want to redirect to follow.it

If you don’t use WordPress, please apply a 301 redirect. Read How to apply a 301 redirect.

If you use Blogger please log in to your Blogger account, click on "Settings" and under " Site feed ," click on " Post feed redirect URL", paste your follow.it feed URL such as https://follow.it/your-website and click on "Save".

What this will do: your existing RSS users have your feed URL such as www.your-website.com/feed saved in their RSS readers. By applying the redirect, the requests from their RSS readers will be forwarded to your feed on follow.it (your feed page, for example follow.it/your-website , is also in itself an RSS feed!), so the information is served from follow.it, and we can track your followers.

If you already had a redirect applied (to another feed service), then please:

Cancel this redirect before you apply the redirect to follow.it as mentioned above

Also redirect your feed from the other feed service back to your original feed. For example, if you are using Feedburner, you may have had a redirect activated from your original RSS feed (e.g. www.your-website.com/feed ) to your feed on Feedburner (e.g. feeds.feedburner.com/your-website ). Your RSS users may therefore have the URL feeds.feedburner.com/your-website saved in their feed readers. If you redirect this feed back to your original feed, then also those users will be directed to your new feed on follow.it.

If you are using Feedburner, you can apply a permanent redirect by following these steps:

Make sure that the right original feed is listed on Feedburner. This should be the standard case. You can check this by clicking on “Edit Feed Details” at the top:

Before you continue with the following step, make sure you downloaded all your subscribers emails! (Learn how to do this on How can I switch from Feedburner to follow.it?)

Click on "Delete Feed" at the top:

... then check the checkbox "With permanent redirection" and then on "Delete Feed".

If you have any questions about this, please contact us.