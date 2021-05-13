After you entered your website URL to set up your feed and embedded it on your website, people can already follow you and receive new post notifications via their selected delivery channels. We did it this way so that it’s working quickly.

At that point you don’t have full access to your feed yet (follower emails, statistics, feed settings etc.) because anybody could have entered your website URL on our site.

To get access, you first need to “prove” that you own the website for which updates are sent. Upon successful proving of ownership the feed will be allocated to your follow.it account, i.e. you claimed it.

To get instructions how to do it, please enter your website or RSS URL on the feed set-up page (if you did that before, just do it again) and follow the steps.

Here is an overview of the different ways you can claim your feed:

If you are using WordPress , the quickest way to claim your feed is by installing this plugin. After you installed it:

Go to the plugin's settings page (you should get directed there automatically after activation)

Open the second question, and where it shows the email icon you will see a large green button saying “Click here to benefit from all advantages”. Please click on that.

That should create your account and claim your feed automatically

[If you are not using the email, or follow-icons you can claim your feed by opening the last question in the plugin (where you can place a subscription form) and click on “click here” above the preview.]

This will take you back to follow.it and create an account with the email you stated in the plugin, assuming that you are not logged into follow.it yet. If you are, then it will allocate it to the account you’re currently logged in with.

Insert a string of code on your website – read here how to do it

– read here how to do it Upload an HTML file on your servers – read here how to do it