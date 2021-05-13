The first step is that we generate the HTML file for you which you need to upload on your servers. Please enter your website or RSS URL on the feed set-up page (if you’ve done that before, just do it again) and click on continue until you reach the page titled “Connect your feed to a follow.it-account”.

On that screen enter your email and click on “Start claiming process >>”. This will generate the HTML file and send you an email with a link to it. Please click on the link in the email. This will download the HTML file.

Next, please upload it on your servers, into the same folder as where the underlying RSS feed is located. For example, if your feed on follow.it is based on the RSS feed www.your-website.com/feed , please upload it into the folder on the highest level, so that the HTML file is available at www.your-website.com/8d98asdf.html .

If you don’t know how to upload the file to your servers: you can do it either via FTP, or in your cPanel, or you can also reach out to us so that we can help.