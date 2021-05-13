Please ensure that:
- Your site is live and accessible: In order for our scrapers to be able to check if the code is placed on your site (or you uploaded the HTML file), it has to be accessible.
If your site is not live yet, please try again after you went live. If you are trying to claim your feed out of a WordPress plugin: after your site went live, please re-install the plugin and only then try to claim it.
- You’re logged in: This is not needed if you are using a WordPress plugin to claim your feed; however if you claim it with the “manual” process (by inserting a string of code or uploading an HTML file) then please ensure you are logged in on follow.it before clicking on the link to claim it. You need to be logged in with a user account that has the same email from which you initiated the claiming process.
- Correct placement: If you are using the manual claiming process (not out of a WordPress plugin), please check again if you placed the codes at the right place on your website, or uploaded the HTML file at the right location. Also, make sure that you don’t have any server-side caching activated which may prevent the codes/files to show up on your site.
If you’ve done all that, and it still doesn’t work, please contact us for help.