The first step is that we generate the string of code which you need to upload on your website. Please enter your website or RSS URL on the feed set-up page (if you’ve done that before, just do it again) and click on “continue” until you reach the page titled “Connect your feed to a follow.it-account”.

On that screen enter your email and click on “Start claiming process >>”. This will generate the string of code send it to you by email.

www.your-website.com/blog/feed , insert it on www.your-website.com/blog ). If you don’t know how to do this, Next, please insert the string into the head-section on the page to which your RSS feed applies (e.g. If your feed is located at, insert it on). If you don’t know how to do this, learn how to upload the string of code.

After you’ve done that, please login to follow.it (create an account if you don’t have one yet) and open again the email which was sent to you previously, containing the string of code, and click on “click here” where it says so in the email.

If claiming doesn’t work, please check if you may have server-side caching activated which prevents changes to get reflected on your site immediately.