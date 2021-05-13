A. If you're using WordPress:
- In your admin area menu please select "Appearance", then "Editor".
- On the right side please select the "Header.php" file and paste the HTML meta tag in the Head element i.e. between the and </head> tags.
- Finish the process by clicking on "Update file". Now you can verify your blog by clicking on the link we sent you by email.
B. If you're using Blogger/Blogspot:
- Sign in to your Blogger dashboard at blogger.com.
- Go to “Theme” > “Edit HTML“.
- Click inside the HTML and use CTRL F to find </head> .
- Paste the the HTML meta tag above the </head> tag.
- Save your template and verify your blog by clicking on the link we sent you by email.