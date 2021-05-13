Please turn JavaScript on
How do I insert the code for claiming?

A. If you're using WordPress:

  1. In your admin area menu please select "Appearance", then "Editor".
  2. On the right side please select the "Header.php" file and paste the HTML meta tag in the Head element i.e. between the  and </head> tags.
  3. Finish the process by clicking on "Update file". Now you can verify your blog by clicking on the link we sent you by email.


B. If you're using Blogger/Blogspot:

  1. Sign in to your Blogger dashboard at blogger.com.
  2. Go to “Theme” > “Edit HTML“.
  3. Click inside the HTML and use CTRL F to find </head> .
  4. Paste the the HTML meta tag above the </head> tag.
  5. Save your template and verify your blog by clicking on the link we sent you by email.