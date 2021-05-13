If you’re sure that you claimed your feed successfully (otherwise have a look at Claiming doesn’t work. Why?), and you’re on the My Offered Feeds page but still cannot see your feed, then most likely you’re logged in with a different user account on follow.it (i.e. not the one you linked your feed to).
In that case, please check again which email you stated when claiming your feed originally, and try to login with that email. If you forgot your password, please use the "Forgot password" option on the login screen.
If you cannot remember which email you used for claiming the feed, please first check your emails (you received a claiming confirmation email) where you can see to which email address we sent it – that is the email of the user account which claimed the feed.
If that also doesn’t help, please get in touch with us and state your website URL (and feed name if you know it) so that we can help you find it.