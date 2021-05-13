There are several aspects with respect to language:

Content of your feed: This is set by the language of your website, i.e. in which language you publish the stories. We're not doing any translations.

Users who have a translator extension/plugin installed in their browser may use those to automatically translate contents of your feed, e.g. on your feed page.

Follow-relevant screens: We’ve translated all screens which are relevant for people to follow you. They include:

We’ve translated all screens which are relevant for people to follow you. They include: The feed page and the lean follow page

The confirmation emails

The emails we send out for updates, i.e. Newspaper and Single emails

Those are all the required screens to turn visitors into followers and send them updates so that they come back to your site.

Above screens are currently available in the following languages:

Bulgarian

Chinese (simplified)

French

German

Indonesian

Italian

Portuguese (Brazil)

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

As a publisher, you have the option to always show the screens in a specific language, irrespective of the user’s browser language. You can do that on your feed’s settings page (go to My Offered Feeds and click on the settings icon next to the feed), on the “Feed display”-tab.

After the user followed you, the language used on the feed page or lean follow page will also be applied to all subsequent screens (confirmation email, updates-emails, etc.). Users can always change their language under their Account settings.