If you moved your website to a different domain (or from your development/staging server to the live server) then we may have a wrong RSS feed saved for your feed on follow.it.

Two options to fix this:

You can set up a new feed for the new location, which will automatically pull the right RSS feed. For example, enter your new website URL here, or, if you are using WordPress, install this plugin (again) which will then set up a new feed with the correct underlying RSS feed.

However: this means that it is a new feed, so your followers from the former feed will not be carried over. If you don’t want to lose any followers, please have a look at option below.