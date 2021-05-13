A feed on follow.it is what users can subscribe to in order to follow you via follow.it.

You can set up a feed on follow.it using one of three primary sources:

✅ From your website or RSS feed (automatically)

If you already have a website or RSS feed, follow.it can automatically fetch and update your content. This is the easiest way to keep your feed fresh and up-to-date without manual work.

✅ Manually enter stories on follow.it

Prefer a hands-on approach? You can manually enter stories directly on follow.it, giving you full control over the content you publish.

✅ Via an API

For advanced users, follow.it offers API access. This allows you to programmatically push content updates to your feed.

Most websites only have one feed. Unless you are an agency (managing several websites), you'll probably only have one feed in your follow.it account.

Despite containing the word “feed” it is not to be confused with RSS feeds. A follow.it feed requires a valid underlying RSS feed, however, it is not the same, but offers many more options for followers (and publishers!).







