follow.it is the best way to:

Turn your website visitors into followers

Make sure they receive notifications (automatically) when you publish new posts and

Maximize chances that they see the notifications and click on them

Outcome: maximum people come back to your website, increasing your traffic.

Alternative follow-tools like social media, email newsletters, RSS etc. have major drawbacks – ranging from followers’ reluctance to follow you (e.g. fear of spam) to a low chance of seeing the notifications even if they did follow you.