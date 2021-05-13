Please turn JavaScript on
Homepage

Press & Media

Everything you need to know about follow.it

About follow.itBrand Assets

About follow.it

Readers want new, interesting content. And publishers want readers. Today, however, readers frequently miss out because they don’t get alerted when relevant content got published – and publishers get less readers.

Common alert tools like newsletters, social media, RSS etc., all have major drawbacks – ranging from subscribers’ reluctance to subscribe (fear of spam) to a low chance of seeing the updates even if they did subscribe.

Imagine a perfect tool to follow websites: quick and easy following & unfollowing, no fear of spam, tailoring of feeds to one’s needs, wide choice of output channels, etc. – in short: no risk of missing out on important information, but without information overload.

That’s what follow.it is all about. And what’s good for readers is good for publishers too, as they get many more followers and recurring readers.

follow.it by the Numbers

4,544,075,770
Updates sent

124k+

Websites using
follow.it

11.3m+

Active followers

5.3m+

Feeds tracked

Our Team’s Values

We’re a team of internet entrepreneurs across 5 countries and 3 continents, united by the vision to make today’s news markets more efficient.

We believe in:

Best People

If we succeed in serving clients best depends on the quality of the team. That’s what we invest in first and foremost.

Long-term View

Rome wasn’t built in a day – neither any revolutionary internet service. This insight is at the core of all our strategic planning.

Human Touch

Despite our ambitous targets and ruthless focus on quality, we’re not robots. We value fairness, honesty, integrity, individual variety, companionship and the pursuit of happiness in every minute.

Great Product

We don’t just aim for a decent product which satisfies clients. It has to be great, delighting everyone who comes in touch with it.

Flexibility

We are rigid in fulfilling our mission – but flexible how to get there.

You share our values?

Consider joining us!

Meet the family

We’re part of the Inisev product family. As you can see on that page, we’re happy to offer you to use follow.it for free if you help us to spread the word!

See all projects

Readers

Stay on top of the news without information overload
...or learn more

Publishers

Turn your news into money and traffic
...or learn more