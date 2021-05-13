Press & Media
About follow.it
Readers want new, interesting content. And publishers want readers. Today, however, readers frequently miss out because they don’t get alerted when relevant content got published – and publishers get less readers.
Common alert tools like newsletters, social media, RSS etc., all have major drawbacks – ranging from subscribers’ reluctance to subscribe (fear of spam) to a low chance of seeing the updates even if they did subscribe.
Imagine a perfect tool to follow websites: quick and easy following & unfollowing, no fear of spam, tailoring of feeds to one’s needs, wide choice of output channels, etc. – in short: no risk of missing out on important information, but without information overload.
That’s what follow.it is all about. And what’s good for readers is good for publishers too, as they get many more followers and recurring readers.
follow.it by the Numbers
Updates sent
124k+Websites using
follow.it
11.3m+Active followers
5.3m+Feeds tracked
Our Team’s Values
We’re a team of internet entrepreneurs across 5 countries and 3 continents, united by the vision to make today’s news markets more efficient.
We believe in:
Best People
If we succeed in serving clients best depends on the quality of the team. That’s what we invest in first and foremost.
Long-term View
Rome wasn’t built in a day – neither any revolutionary internet service. This insight is at the core of all our strategic planning.
Human Touch
Despite our ambitous targets and ruthless focus on quality, we’re not robots. We value fairness, honesty, integrity, individual variety, companionship and the pursuit of happiness in every minute.
Great Product
We don’t just aim for a decent product which satisfies clients. It has to be great, delighting everyone who comes in touch with it.
Flexibility
We are rigid in fulfilling our mission – but flexible how to get there.