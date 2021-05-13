follow.it Privacy Policy

Last Updated: April 23rd, 2025 (Version 3.1)

1. Introduction





1.1 We are committed to safeguarding the privacy of our website visitors and service users.





1.2 This policy applies where we are acting as a data controller with respect to the personal data of our website visitors and service users; in other words, where we determine the purposes and means of the processing of that personal data.

We also operate as data processor for publishers who use follow.it to collect their visitors personal data on their websites. If you are such a publisher you may reach out to us and request a Data Processing Agreement which regulates and defines our obligations as data processor.





1.3 We use cookies on our website. Read more about cookies and how we use them under section 8 below.





1.4 In this policy, "we", "us" and "our" refer to follow.it. For more information about us, see Section 10.

2. How we use your personal data





2.1 In this Section 2 we have set out:

(a) the general categories of personal data that we may process;

(b) the purposes for which we may process personal data; and

(c) the legal bases of the processing.





2.2 We may process data about your use of our website and services ("usage data"). The usage data may include your IP address, geographical location, browser type and version, operating system, referral source, length of visit, page views and website navigation paths, as well as information about the timing, frequency and pattern of your service use. This usage data may be processed for the purposes of analysing the use of the website and services. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely monitoring and improving our website and services.





2.3 We may process your account data ("account data"). The account data may include your name and email address. The account data may be processed for the purposes of operating our website, providing our services, ensuring the security of our website and services, maintaining back-ups of our databases and communicating with you. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business.





2.4 We may process your information included in your personal profile on our website ("profile data"). The profile data may include your name, address, telephone number, email address, profile pictures, gender, date of birth, interests and hobbies. The profile data may be processed for the purposes of enabling and monitoring your use of our website and services. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business.





2.5 We may process information that you post for publication on our website or make available on your websites RSS feeds ("publication data"). The publication data may be processed for the purposes of enabling such publication and administering our website and services. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business.





2.6 We may process information contained in any enquiry you submit to us regarding goods and/or services ("enquiry data"). The enquiry data may be processed for the purposes of offering, marketing and selling relevant goods and/or services to you. The legal basis for this processing is consent.





2.7 We may process information relating to our customer relationships, including customer contact information ("customer relationship data"). The customer relationship data may include your name, your employer or company, your job title or role, your contact details, your employer or company tax numbers, and information contained in communications between us and you or your employer The customer relationship data may be processed for the purposes of managing our relationships with customers, communicating with customers, keeping records of those communications and promoting our products and services to customers. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper management of our customer relationships.





2.8 We may process information relating to transactions, including purchases of goods and services, that you enter into with us and/or through our website ("transaction data"). The transaction data may include your contact details, your card details and the transaction details. The transaction data may be processed for the purpose of supplying the purchased goods and services and keeping proper records of those transactions. The legal basis for this processing is the performance of a contract between you and us and/or taking steps, at your request, to enter into such a contract and our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business.





2.9 We may process information that you provide to us for the purpose of subscribing to updates and notifications from feeds, which may include your email address, browser information, Facebook and Twitter account information, as well as for the purpose of subscribing to our notifications and/or newsletters ("notification data"). The notification data may be processed for the purposes of sending you the relevant notifications and/or newsletters. The legal basis for this processing is consent.





2.10 We may process information contained in or relating to any communication that you send to us ("correspondence data"). The correspondence data may include the communication content and metadata associated with the communication. Our website will generate the metadata associated with communications made using the website contact forms. The correspondence data may be processed for the purposes of communicating with you and record-keeping. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper administration of our website and business and communications with users.





2.11 We may process any of your personal data identified in this policy where necessary for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims, whether in court proceedings or in an administrative or out-of-court procedure. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the protection and assertion of our legal rights, your legal rights and the legal rights of others.





2.12 We may process any of your personal data identified in this policy where necessary for the purposes of obtaining or maintaining insurance coverage, managing risks, or obtaining professional advice. The legal basis for this processing is our legitimate interests, namely the proper protection of our business against risks.





2.13 In addition to the specific purposes for which we may process your personal data set out in this Section 2, we may also process any of your personal data where such processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.





2.14 Please do not supply any other person's personal data to us, unless we prompt you to do so.

3. Providing your personal data to others





3.1 We may disclose your personal data to any member of our group of companies (this means our subsidiaries, our ultimate holding company and all its subsidiaries) insofar as reasonably necessary for the purposes, and on the legal bases, set out in this policy.





3.2 In the event that follow.it or Inisev Ltd. is acquired by or merged with a third party entity, we reserve the right, in any of these circumstances, to transfer or assign the personal data we have collected from you as part of such merger, acquisition, sale, or other change of control. In the event of our bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, receivership, or assignment for the benefit of creditors, or the application of laws or equitable principles affecting creditors rights generally, we may not be able to control how your personal data is treated, transferred, or used.





3.3 We may disclose your personal data to our insurers and/or professional advisers insofar as reasonably necessary for the purposes of obtaining or maintaining insurance coverage, managing risks, obtaining professional advice, bookkeeping or the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims, whether in court proceedings or in an administrative or out-of-court procedure.





3.4 We may share your IP address with third-party publishers when you access images stored in RSS feeds through our website. This is necessary for the direct delivery of content from their servers to enhance your user experience.





3.5 We may disclose your personal data to a publisher if you subscribed via tools we provided to the publisher in order to collect personal data such as your email, which may include: (a) a subscription form, or (b) an url directing you to a subscription page on follow.it which we generated for the publisher for this purpose. We do not disclose your personal data if you subscribe to a feed in other ways, for example after finding feeds in the follow.it directory and subscribing to them there, or by entering a website or RSS url directly on follow.it.





3.6 Financial transactions relating to our website and services are handled by our payment services provider PayPal. We will share transaction data with our payment services provider only to the extent necessary for the purposes of processing your payments, refunding such payments and dealing with complaints and queries relating to such payments and refunds. You can find information about the payment services provider's privacy policy and practices at https://www.paypal.com/en/webapps/mpp/ua/privacy-full.





3.7 Notwithstanding any other provision, we partner with third parties that collect information across various channels, including offline and online, for purposes of delivering more relevant advertising to you. Our partners may place or recognize a cookie on your computer, device, or directly in our emails/communications, and we may share personal information with them if you have submitted such information to us, such as your name, postal address, email address, or device ID. Our partners may link the nonpersonal information we share with them to the cookie stored on your browser or device, and they may collect information such as your IP address, browser or operating system type and version, and demographic or inferred-interest information. Our partners use this information to recognize you across different channels and platforms over time for advertising, analytics, attribution, and reporting purposes. For example, our partners may deliver an ad to you in your web browser based on a purchase you made in a physical retail store, or they may send a personalized marketing email to you based on the fact that you visited a particular website. To learn more about interest-based advertising in general and to opt out, please visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices. To opt-out of the use of your mobile device ID for targeted advertising, please see http://www.aboutads.info/appchoices.





3.8 In addition to the specific disclosures of personal data set out in this Section 3, we may disclose your personal data where such disclosure is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person. We may also disclose your personal data where such disclosure is necessary for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims, whether in court proceedings or in an administrative or out-of-court procedure.





3.9 For the provision of API feeds, follow.it may use third party API provider services. For example, the Youtube feed uses Youtube's API (for revoking access, please have a look at Google Security Settings). However, no personally identifyable data gets shared with third parties, unless explcitly stated on the feed page.

4. Amendments





4.1 We may update this policy from time to time by publishing a new version on our website.





4.2 You should check this page occasionally to ensure you are happy with any changes to this policy.





4.3 We may notify you of significant changes to this policy.

5. Your rights





5.1 In this Section 5, we have summarised the rights that you have under data protection law. Some of the rights are complex, and not all of the details have been included in our summaries. Accordingly, you should read the relevant laws and guidance from the regulatory authorities for a full explanation of these rights.





5.2 Your principal rights under data protection law are:

(a) the right to access;

(b) the right to rectification;

(c) the right to erasure;

(d) the right to restrict processing;

(e) the right to object to processing;

(f) the right to complain to a supervisory authority; and

(g) the right to withdraw consent.





5.3 You have the right to confirmation as to whether or not we process your personal data and, where we do, access to the personal data, together with certain additional information. That additional information includes details of the purposes of the processing, the categories of personal data concerned and the recipients of the personal data. Providing the rights and freedoms of others are not affected, we will supply to you a copy of your personal data. The first copy will be provided free of charge, but additional copies may be subject to a reasonable fee.





5.4 You have the right to have any inaccurate personal data about you rectified and, taking into account the purposes of the processing, to have any incomplete personal data about you completed.





5.5 In some circumstances you have the right to the erasure of your personal data without undue delay. Those circumstances include: the personal data are no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise processed; you withdraw consent to consent-based processing; you object to the processing under certain rules of applicable data protection law; the processing is for direct marketing purposes; and the personal data have been unlawfully processed. However, there are exclusions of the right to erasure. The general exclusions include where processing is necessary: for exercising the right of freedom of expression and information; for compliance with a legal obligation; or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims.

To request erasure of your personal data, please send us an email to help (at) follow (dot) it. Please send the request from the email address you used to register on follow.it.





5.6 In some circumstances you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data. Those circumstances are: you contest the accuracy of the personal data; processing is unlawful but you oppose erasure; we no longer need the personal data for the purposes of our processing, but you require personal data for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; and you have objected to processing, pending the verification of that objection. Where processing has been restricted on this basis, we may continue to store your personal data. However, we will only otherwise process it: with your consent; for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; for the protection of the rights of another natural or legal person; or for reasons of important public interest.





5.7 You have the right to object to our processing of your personal data on grounds relating to your particular situation, but only to the extent that the legal basis for the processing is that the processing is necessary for: the performance of a task carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of any official authority vested in us; or the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by us or by a third party. If you make such an objection, we will cease to process the personal information unless we can demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds for the processing which override your interests, rights and freedoms, or the processing is for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims.





5.8 You have the right to object to our processing of your personal data for direct marketing purposes (including profiling for direct marketing purposes). If you make such an objection, we will cease to process your personal data for this purpose.





5.9 You have the right to object to our processing of your personal data for scientific or historical research purposes or statistical purposes on grounds relating to your particular situation, unless the processing is necessary for the performance of a task carried out for reasons of public interest.





5.10 To the extent that the legal basis for our processing of your personal data is:

(a) consent; or

(b) that the processing is necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party or in order to take steps at your request prior to entering into a contract,

and such processing is carried out by automated means, you have the right to receive your personal data from us in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format. However, this right does not apply where it would adversely affect the rights and freedoms of others.





5.11 If you consider that our processing of your personal information infringes data protection laws, you have a legal right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority responsible for data protection. You may do so in the EU member state of your habitual residence, your place of work or the place of the alleged infringement.





5.12 To the extent that the legal basis for our processing of your personal information is consent, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time. Withdrawal will not affect the lawfulness of processing before the withdrawal.





5.13 You may exercise any of your rights in relation to your personal data by written notice to us.

6. About cookies





6.1 A cookie is a file containing an identifier (a string of letters and numbers) that is sent by a web server to a web browser and is stored by the browser. The identifier is then sent back to the server each time the browser requests a page from the server.





6.2 Cookies may be either "persistent" cookies or "session" cookies: a persistent cookie will be stored by a web browser and will remain valid until its set expiry date, unless deleted by the user before the expiry date; a session cookie, on the other hand, will expire at the end of the user session, when the web browser is closed.





6.3 Cookies do not typically contain any information that personally identifies a user, but personal information that we store about you may be linked to the information stored in and obtained from cookies.

7. Cookies that we use





7.1 We use cookies for the following purposes:

(a) authentication - we use cookies to identify you when you visit our website and as you navigate our website;

(b) status - we use cookies to help us to determine if you are logged into our website;

(c) personalisation - we use cookies to store information about your preferences and to personalise the website for you;

(d) security - we use cookies as an element of the security measures used to protect user accounts, including preventing fraudulent use of login credentials, and to protect our website and services generally;

(e) advertising - we use cookies to help us to display advertisements that will be relevant to you; and

(f) analysis - we use cookies to help us to analyse the use and performance of our website and services.

8. Cookies used by our service providers





8.1 Our service providers use cookies and those cookies may be stored on your computer when you visit our website.





8.2 We use Google Analytics to analyse the use of our website. Google Analytics gathers information about website use by means of cookies. The information gathered relating to our website is used to create reports about the use of our website. Google's privacy policy is available at: https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/.





8.3 We publish Google AdSense advertisements on our website. To determine your interests, Google will track your behaviour on our website and on other websites across the web using cookies. This behaviour tracking allows Google to tailor the advertisements that you see on other websites to reflect your interests. You can view, delete or add interest categories associated with your browser by visiting: https://adssettings.google.com. You can also opt out of the AdSense partner network cookie using those settings or using the Network Advertising Initiative's multi-cookie opt-out mechanism at: http://optout.networkadvertising.org. However, these opt-out mechanisms themselves use cookies, and if you clear the cookies from your browser your opt-out will not be maintained. To ensure that an opt-out is maintained in respect of a particular browser, you may wish to consider using the Google browser plug-ins available at: https://support.google.com/ads/answer/7395996.





8.4 We use Hotjar to analyze your bahvior on our site. This service uses cookies. You can view the privacy policy of this service provider at https://www.hotjar.com/legal/policies/privacy.





8.5. Our partners may use cookies or similar technologies as outlined in section 3.

9. Managing cookies





9.1 Most browsers allow you to refuse to accept cookies and to delete cookies. The methods for doing so vary from browser to browser, and from version to version. You can however obtain up-to-date information about blocking and deleting cookies via these links:

(a) https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en; (Chrome);

(b) https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/enable-and-disable-cookies-website-preferences(Firefox);

(c) http://www.opera.com/help/tutorials/security/cookies/ (Opera);

(d) https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/help/17442/windows-internet-explorer-delete-manage-cookies (Internet Explorer);

(e) https://support.apple.com/kb/PH21411 (Safari); and

(f) https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-10-microsoft-edge-and-privacy (Edge).





9.2 Blocking all cookies will have a negative impact upon the usability of many websites.





9.3 If you block cookies, you will not be able to use all the features on our website.

10. Our details





10.1 This website is owned and operated by Inisev Ltd.





10.2 We are registered in Malta under registration number C78013 and registered address at 6, RJV (Suite 39), Mdina Road, Balzan BZN 9031, Malta.





10.3 You can contact us:

(a) by post, to the postal address given above;

(b) using our website contact form;

11. Data protection officer

11.1 Our data protection officer's contact details are: Attn: Data Protection Officer, 6, RJV (Suite 39), Mdina Road, Balzan BZN 9031, Malta.

For more information about GDPR, please read our blog about how GDPR affects you and which measures we took to be GDPR compliant.



