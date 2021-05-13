follow.it Terms of Use ("Terms")

Last Updated: June 10th, 2025 (Version 2.5)

follow.it is a service that allows Members to setup and subscribe to Feeds in order to cope with information overload in a better way. The services offered by follow.it ("follow.it" or "we") include the follow.it website and any other features, content, or applications offered from time to time by follow.it in connection with the follow.it Website.

This Terms of Use Agreement ("Agreement") sets forth the legally binding terms for your use of the follow.it Services. By using the follow.it Services, you agree to be bound by this Agreement, whether you are a "Visitor" (which means that you simply browse the follow.it Website) or you are a "Member" (which means that you have registered with follow.it). The term "User" refers to a Visitor or a Member. You are only authorized to use the follow.it Services (regardless of whether your access or use is intended) if you agree to abide by all applicable laws and to this Agreement. Please read this Agreement carefully and save it. By becoming a user of follow.it, you agree to this Agreement.

follow.it operates exclusively as a content distribution and management platform. Our Service provides tools for publishers to disseminate content through various delivery channels but does not operate as, nor is it intended to function as, a marketplace or transactional platform between publishers and subscribers.

The Service does not host, facilitate, mediate, or process any financial transactions between content creators and subscribers. All financial transactions conducted on or through follow.it are solely for the purpose of accessing services provided directly by follow.it.

This Agreement includes follow.it's policy for acceptable use of the follow.it Services and Content posted on the follow.it Website, your rights, obligations and restrictions regarding your use of the follow.it Services and follow.it's Privacy Policy. In order to participate in certain follow.it Services, you may be notified that you are required to agree to additional terms and conditions. Unless otherwise provided by the additional terms and conditions applicable to the follow.it Services in which you choose to participate, those additional terms are hereby incorporated into this Agreement.

We expressively reserve the right to change these Terms of Use from time to time without noticing you. You acknowledge and agree that it is your responsibility to review this site and these Terms of Use from time to time and to familiarize yourself with any modifications. Your continued use of this site after such modifications will constitute acknowledgement of the modified Terms of Use and agreement to abide and be bound by the modified Terms of Use.

Please choose carefully the information you post on follow.it and that you provide to other Users. It must not include any photographs containing nudity, or obscene, lewd, excessively violent, harassing, sexually explicit or otherwise objectionable subject matter. If you become aware of misuse of the follow.it Services by any person, please contact follow.it.

follow.it reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject, refuse to post or remove any messages by you, or to restrict, suspend, or terminate your access to all or any part of the follow.it Services at any time, for any or no reason, with or without prior notice, and without liability.

1. Eligibility

Use of and Membership in the follow.it Services is void where prohibited. By using the follow.it Services, you represent and warrant that (a) all registration information you submit is truthful and accurate; (b) you will maintain the accuracy of such information; (c) you are 16 years of age or older; and (d) your use of the follow.it Services does not violate any applicable law or regulation. Your profile may be deleted and your Membership may be terminated without warning, if we believe that you are under 16 years of age.

2. Term

This Agreement shall remain in full force and effect while you use the follow.it Services or are a Member. You may terminate your Membership at any time, for any reason, by following the instructions on the Member's Account Settings page. follow.it may terminate your Membership at any time, without warning. Even after Membership is terminated, this Agreement will remain in effect.

3. Password

When you sign up to become a Member, you will also be asked to choose a password. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password. You agree not to use the account, username, or password of another Member at any time or to disclose your password to any third party. You agree to notify follow.it immediately if you suspect any unauthorized use of your account or access to your password. You are solely responsible for any and all use of your account.

4. Proprietary Rights in Content on follow.it

follow.it does not claim any ownership rights in the text, files, images, photos, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, or any other materials (collectively, "Content") that you post to the follow.it Services. After posting your Content to the follow.it Services, you continue to retain all ownership rights in such Content, and you continue to have the right to use your Content in any way you choose. By displaying or publishing ("posting") any Content on or through the follow.it Services, you hereby grant to follow.it a non-exclusive license to use, modify, publicly perform, publicly display, reproduce, and distribute such Content solely on and through the follow.it Services.

You represent and warrant that: (i) you own the Content posted by you on or through the follow.it Services or otherwise have the right to grant the license set forth in this section, and (ii) the posting of your Content on or through the follow.it Services does not violate the privacy rights, publicity rights, copyrights, contract rights or any other rights of any person. You agree to pay for all royalties, fees, and any other monies owing any person by reason of any Content posted by you to or through the follow.it Services.

The follow.it Services contain Content of follow.it ("follow.it Content"). follow.it Content is protected by copyright, trade secret and other laws, and follow.it owns and retains all rights in the follow.it Content and the follow.it Services.

The follow.it Services contain Content of Users and other follow.it licensors. Except for Content posted by you, you may not copy, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, distribute, perform, display, or sell any Content appearing on or through the follow.it Services.

5. Content Posted

follow.it may delete any Content that in the sole judgment of follow.it violates this Agreement or which may be offensive, illegal or violate the rights, harm, or threaten the safety of any person. follow.it assumes no responsibility for monitoring the follow.it Services for inappropriate Content or conduct. If at any time follow.it chooses, in its sole discretion, to monitor the follow.it Services, follow.it nonetheless assumes no responsibility for the Content, no obligation to modify or remove any inappropriate Content, and no responsibility for the conduct of the User submitting any such Content.

You are solely responsible for the Content that you post on or through any of the follow.it Services, and any material or information that you transmit to other Members and for your interactions with other Users. follow.it does not endorse and has no control over the Content. Content is not necessarily reviewed by follow.it prior to sending and does not necessarily reflect the opinions or policies of follow.it. follow.it makes no warranties, express or implied, as to the Content or to the accuracy and reliability of the Content or any material or information that you transmit to other Members.

6. Content/Activity Prohibited

The following is a partial list of the kind of Content that is illegal or prohibited to post on or through the follow.it Services. follow.it reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in follow.it's sole discretion, violates this provision, including without limitation, removing the offending communication from the follow.it Services and terminating the Membership of such violators. Prohibited Content includes, but is not limited to Content that, in the sole discretion of follow.it:

is patently offensive and promotes racism, bigotry, hatred or physical harm of any kind against any group or individual;

harasses or advocates harassment of another person;

exploits people in a sexual or violent manner;

contains nudity, violence, or offensive subject matter or contains a link to an adult website;

solicits personal information from anyone under 18;

provides any telephone numbers, street addresses, last names, URLs or email addresses;

promotes information that you know is false or misleading or promotes illegal activities or conduct that is abusive, threatening, obscene, defamatory or libelous;

promotes an illegal or unauthorized copy of another person's copyrighted work, such as providing pirated computer programs or links to them, providing information to circumvent manufacture-installed copy-protect devices, or providing pirated music or links to pirated music files;

contains restricted or password only access pages or hidden pages or images (those not linked to or from another accessible page);

furthers or promotes any criminal activity or enterprise or provides instructional information about illegal activities including, but not limited to making or buying illegal weapons, violating someone's privacy, or providing or creating computer viruses;

solicits passwords or personal identifying information for commercial or unlawful purposes from other Users;

involves commercial activities and/or sales without our prior written consent such as contests, sweepstakes, barter, advertising, or pyramid schemes;

includes a photograph of another person that you have posted without that person's consent;

or for band and filmmaker profiles, uses sexually suggestive imagery or any other unfair, misleading or deceptive Content intended to draw traffic to the profile.

The following is a partial list of the kind of activity that is illegal or prohibited on the follow.it Website and through your use of the follow.it Services. follow.it reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in follow.it's sole discretion, violates this provision, including without limitation, reporting you to law enforcement authorities. Prohibited activity includes, but is not limited to:

criminal or tortious activity, including child pornography, fraud, trafficking in obscene material, drug dealing, gambling, harassment, stalking, spamming, spimming, sending of viruses or other harmful files, copyright infringement, patent infringement, or theft of trade secrets;

advertising to, or solicitation of, any Member to buy or sell any products or services through the follow.it Services unless explicitly allowed in selected areas (advertising section);

covering or obscuring the banner advertisements on your personal profile page, or any follow.it page via HTML/CSS or any other means;

any automated use of the system, such as using scripts to send messages;

interfering with, disrupting, or creating an undue burden on the follow.it Services or the networks or services connected to the follow.it Services;

attempting to impersonate another Member or person;

using the account, username, or password of another Member at any time or disclosing your password to any third party or permitting any third party to access your account;

selling or otherwise transferring your profile;

using any information obtained from the follow.it Services in order to harass, abuse, or harm another person;

displaying an advertisement on your profile, or accepting payment or anything of value from a third person in exchange for your performing any commercial activity on or through the follow.it Services on behalf of that person, such as placing commercial content on your profile, posting blogs or bulletins with a commercial purpose, selecting a profile with a commercial purpose, or

using the follow.it Services in a manner inconsistent with any and all applicable laws and regulations.

7. Copyright Policy

You may not post, modify, distribute, or reproduce in any way any copyrighted material, trademarks, or other proprietary information belonging to others without obtaining the prior written consent of the owner of such proprietary rights. It is the policy of follow.it to terminate Membership privileges of any Member who repeatedly infringes the copyright rights of others upon receipt of prompt notification to follow.it by the copyright owner or the copyright owner's legal agent.

If you or any user of this site believes its copyright, trademark or other property rights have been infringed by a posting on this site, you or the user should notify us via our contact form and send notification to our Designated Agent immediately. To be effective, the notification must include:

Identify in sufficient detail the proprietary work that you believe has been infringed upon or other information sufficient to specify the copyrighted work being infringed).

Identify the material that you claim is infringing the proprietary work listed in item #1 above.

Provide information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact you (email address is preferred).

Provide information, if possible, sufficient to permit us to notify the owner/administrator of the allegedly infringing webpage or other content (email address is preferred).

Include the following statement: "I have a good faith belief that use of the proprietary materials described above as allegedly infringing is not authorized by the proprietary owner, its agent, or the law."

Include the following statement: "I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in the notification is accurate and that I am the proprietary owner or am authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed."

Sign the paper.

Send the written communication to follow.it' designated Agent for Claimed Infringement at ip [at] follow[dot]it.

You acknowledge and agree that upon receipt of a notice of a claim of infringement of proprietary rights, we may immediately remove the identified materials from our site without liability to you or any other party and that the claims of the complaining party and the party that originally posted the materials, will be referred to the United States Copyright Office for adjudication as provided in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

8. Member Disputes

You are solely responsible for your interactions with other follow.it Members. follow.it reserves the right, but has no obligation, to monitor disputes between you and other Members.

9. Payments and refund policy

follow.it is offering premium features avaiable to publishers which can be used upon the user loading the account with credits. Users have the option to set up payment agreements with Sellcodes.com, our payment provider, allowing follow.it to charge again once the amount of credits has fallen below a certain threshold as defined by the user. This can be cancelled immediately at any time.

We offer refunds within 14 days of your initial purchase, for any reason. Please note that for subscription services, this refund right applies only to your initial subscription purchase and not to any subsequent automatic renewals.

10. Privacy

Use of the follow.it Services is also governed by our Privacy Policy, which is incorporated into this Agreement by this reference.

11. Use of external services

Follow.it makes use of external services to provide some of its services, such as the use of third party APIs for API feeds. By following the respective feeds on follow.it, you also agree to the API providers' terms. For example, by following the Youtube feed you agree to Youtube's Terms of Use . The third party terms are also linked to on the respective pages on follow.it where you can make use of their services.





12. Disclaimers

follow.it is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate Content posted on the follow.it Website or in connection with the follow.it Services, whether caused by Users of the follow.it Services or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the follow.it Services. Feeds or messages created and posted by Members on the follow.it Website may contain links to other websites. follow.it is not responsible for the Content, accuracy or opinions expressed on such websites, and such websites are in no way investigated, monitored or checked for accuracy or completeness by follow.it. Inclusion of any linked website on the follow.it Services does not imply approval or endorsement of the linked website by follow.it. When you access these third-party sites, you do so at your own risk. follow.it takes no responsibility for third party advertisements which are posted on this follow.it Website or through the follow.it Services, nor does it take any responsibility for the goods or services provided by its advertisers. follow.it is not responsible for the conduct, whether online or offline, of any User of the follow.it Services. follow.it assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, any User or Member communication. follow.it is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or players due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or on any of the follow.it Services or combination thereof, including any injury or damage to Users or to any person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading materials in connection with the follow.it Services. Under no circumstances shall follow.it be responsible for any loss or damage, including personal injury or death, resulting from use of the follow.it Services, attendance at a follow.it event, from any Content posted on or through the follow.it Services, or from the conduct of any Users of the follow.it Services, whether online or offline. The follow.it Services are provided "AS-IS" and as available and follow.it expressly disclaims any warranty of fitness for a particular purpose or non-infringement. follow.it cannot guarantee and does not promise any specific results from use of the follow.it Services.

The chatbot service is provided on an 'as is' and 'as available' basis without any form of warranty, either expressed or implied. While we endeavor to deliver useful and precise information, we cannot assure the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the content generated by the AI chatbot.

Please note that interactions with the chatbot do not constitute legally binding commitments or representations on behalf of Inisev Ltd. The chatbot is not authorized to engage in or conclude any contractual agreements or legally binding arrangements. Any apparent affirmation or agreement generated by the chatbot during conversation, such as agreeing to terms or transactions, should not be considered legally relevant or binding.





13. Limitation on Liability

In no event shall follow.it be liable to you or any third party for any indirect, consequential, exemplary, incidental, special or punitive damages, including lost profit damages arising from your use of the services, even if follow.it has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, follow.it's liability to you for any cause whatsoever and regardless of the form of the action, will at all times be limited to the amount paid, if any, by you to follow.it for the follow.it services during the term of membership.

In no circumstance will Inisev Ltd. be held liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or punitive damages that arise from the usage of the chatbot. This includes, but is not limited to, damages resulting from any inaccuracies in the chatbot's output.

14. Disputes

If there is any dispute about or involving the follow.it Services, you agree that the dispute shall be governed by the laws of Switzerland, without regard to conflict of law provisions and you agree to exclusive personal jurisdiction and venue in the courts of Zurich, Switzerland.

15. Indemnity

You agree to indemnify and hold follow.it, its subsidiaries, and affiliates, and their respective officers, agents, partners and employees, harmless from any loss, liability, claim, or demand, including reasonable attorneys' fees, made by any third party due to or arising out of your use of the follow.it Services in violation of this Agreement and/or arising from a breach of this Agreement and/or any breach of your representations and warranties set forth above and/or if any Content that you post on the follow.it Website or through the follow.it Services causes follow.it to be liable to another.

16. Other

This Agreement is accepted upon your use of the follow.it Website or any of the follow.it Services and is further affirmed by you becoming a Member. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between you and follow.it regarding the use of the follow.it Services. The failure of follow.it to exercise or enforce any right or provision of this Agreement shall not operate as a waiver of such right or provision. The section titles in this Agreement are for convenience only and have no legal or contractual effect. This Agreement operates to the fullest extent permissible by law. If any provision of this Agreement is unlawful, void or unenforceable, that provision is deemed severable from this Agreement and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions.

Please contact us via our contact form with any questions regarding this Agreement.