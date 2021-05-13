Install the updated theme on a live site and enter your email in the subscription form (on the front end). You’ll see that it works without taking further steps: visitors can subscribe to your site and receive updates every time you publish a new post. It’s magic!;

Put yourself into your users’ shoes: If you were a user of your own theme, would you rather have to do all of the following steps...

Look for a third-party email provider Sign up there and understand how it works Copy the subscription form code and paste it on the theme so that it fits Style it so that it matches the theme’s layout

...or simply use the widget, where everything works out of the box? :)

There is a good reason why many (mostly premium) themes offer such a subscription form widget. With our tool you get it for free.

Note: there is no obligation for your theme users to use follow.it. They can connect the subscription form to any other email provider they prefer!

The subscription form widget is the most popular integration option, however it’s not the only one. If you prefer any other, just contact us, we’re happy to assist.