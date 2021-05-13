Please turn JavaScript on
Thank you for your interest in follow.it! Here you’ll find guidelines on how to use our brand assets, such as our logo or favicon. Please ensure you stick to those guidelines.

Spelling

follow.it is written with all small letters (also the first letter at the beginning of a sentence), and a dot between «follow» and «it». Despite being an imperative, it is not written with an exclamation mark at the end.

follow.it Logo

The follow.it logo must only be used in two versions:

Breathing Space for our Logo

Please follow below guidelines so that sufficient space is granted and our logo displayed correctly.

Follow icons

For the follow icon’s designs we provide more variety and flexibility so that they match the publisher’s websites. You can download a set of the most frequently used follow icons below.

Proportions

Publishers are permitted to further adjust the colors of the follow icons, provided that the defined proportions are still respected.

Brand colors

Below are follow.it brand colors with HEX codes.

Green color

#00B04E

Black color

#231F20

Friendly Legal Reminder

These graphics are proprietary and protected under intellectual property laws, so please use them correctly.

Please Don’t:

Display these in a way that implies a relationship, affiliation or endorsement by follow.it of your product, service or business.
Use these graphics as part of your own product or service's name.
Alter these graphics in any way or combine them with other graphics without written consent from follow.it.

