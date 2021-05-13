Press & Media
Everything you need to know about follow.it
Press & Brand Assets
Thank you for your interest in follow.it! Here you’ll find guidelines on how to use our brand assets, such as our logo or favicon. Please ensure you stick to those guidelines.
You can download everything by clicking on the button below:
Spelling
follow.it is written with all small letters (also the first letter at the beginning of a sentence), and a dot between «follow» and «it». Despite being an imperative, it is not written with an exclamation mark at the end.
follow.it Logo
The follow.it logo must only be used in two versions:
Breathing Space for our Logo
Please follow below guidelines so that sufficient space is granted and our logo displayed correctly.
Follow icons
For the follow icon’s designs we provide more variety and flexibility so that they match the publisher’s websites. You can download a set of the most frequently used follow icons below.
Proportions
Publishers are permitted to further adjust the colors of the follow icons, provided that the defined proportions are still respected.
Round follow icon
proportions
Rectangle follow icon
proportions
Brand colors
Below are follow.it brand colors with HEX codes.
Green color
Black color
Friendly Legal Reminder
These graphics are proprietary and protected under intellectual property laws, so please use them correctly.