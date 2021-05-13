The follow.it-Zapier integration connects any follow.it account with over 3000 third-party web services via the Zapier web automation service.

Requirements

follow.it and Zapier accounts. Free or Paid. View Zapier and follow.it pricing

Installation

Zapier works with the API already available within follow.it which is enabled by default. This Zapier integration uses Oauth2 Authentication to access the follow.it API.

The configured Zapier integrations are called Zaps. The main types of Zaps are Triggers and Actions.

Triggers send data about some actions that happen on follow.it to Zapier. Zapier then transforms the data and sends it to the next app you have configured in the Zap. The trigger implemented in our app is called: "New Subscriber(s) (RSS Feed)" and contains the following info:

id: e.g. mIq1C3N5DEZQnixGLs-JdGzxIJ_tqGAy444ZKGI0j00

email: e.g. [email protected]

follow date: e.g. 2021-03-22 T13:09:48

sign up process: Email (Single or Double Opt-in)

confirmation: yes or no

content: Headlines only or The entire stories

newspaper delivery time: e.g. 7 AM (GMT-05:00)

Actions send data from some other app into follow.it. Currently, there are no actions available but are already on our roadmap.

Sign up for a follow.it account Claim your website's feed on follow.it - please check https://follow.it/docs/publishers/getting-started/what-is-feed-claiming-and-how-do-i-do-it Sign up for a Zapier account or log in to your existing account When you click on Create Zap button, search for the follow.it app Choose the follow.it trigger "New Subscriber(s) (RSS Feed)" Set up the trigger by specifying the minimum number of subscribers for which our API should send data to Zapier and the unique identifier given to your feed(s) on follow.it. This is the portion of the url address following the follow.it domain name e.g. for https://follow.it/chewday, please enter "chewday". You can get this unique url from within your follow.it user account under the feed settings tab Connect your follow.it account, subscribe to your feed with a test email address and test the trigger Now map the follow.it fields to the fields of the other app.

That's it! Now when your feed gets a new subscriber (or the subscriber count set up in the trigger), the aforementioned follower data will be automatically passed to the other app with the help of Zapier.

