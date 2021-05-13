Yes, the following link functionalities are possible:

Lean page

With filter-panel opened

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter - no pre-selected filters

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter&keywords - keyword filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter&tags - tags filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter&authors - author filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter&must=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags included & pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&filter&mustNot=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags excluded & pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&authors=[author 1];[author 2];[author 3]&filter - certain authors pre-selected

With filter panel closed

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&authors=[author 1];[author 2];[author 3] - certain authors pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&must=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags included & pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?action=followPub&mustNot=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags excluded & pre-selected

Follow page

With filter-panel opened

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels - no pre-selected filters

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&keywords - keyword filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&tags - tags filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&authors - authors filter selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&must=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags included & pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&mustNot=[tag 1];[tag 2] - certain tags excluded & pre-selected

https://follow.it/[name of the feed]?open=deliverychannels&authors=[author 1];[author 2];[author 3] - certain authors pre-selected

Examples:

https://follow.it/techcrunch?action=followPub&authors=Ron%20Miller&filter - filter-panel open and "Ron Miller" author pre-selected

https://follow.it/techcrunch?action=followPub&filter&must=Government - filter-panel open and the "Government" tag included & pre-selected

Important: you can write the name of the author/tag as it is, including spaces and special characters. As soon as you visit the URL in the browser, it will automatically be decoded and made url-friendly. You can then copy the URL from your browser and use that as the feed follow link. Also, URLs are case sensitive so mind your capitalization.







