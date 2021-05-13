The process in a nutshell:

On the feed set-up page you enter your website url (or RSS feed) – this will set up your feed on follow.it You embed the follow options on your website (subscription form, icons etc.) Visitors follow you You publish a new story Our servers pick up the new story and send out a notification to all your followers (via the delivery channels they selected)

The process is fully automatic, so you don’t have to worry about crafting newsletters, but can fully focus on creating great content on your website – and we’ll make people come back to your website!

If you are interested in the technical background, i.e. how it works exactly, please read How does it work (detailed)?








