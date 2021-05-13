When you enter your website URL on the feed set-up page, our server will try to identify your website’s RSS feed automatically. A valid RSS feed is required so that your feed on follow.it can work. If you are not familiar with RSS yet, please have a look at What is RSS?
From then on, our servers will screen your RSS feed on a recurring basis – and if it finds a new story, saves it (in most cases only a link to the story is saved) on the follow.it servers. How often we screen your RSS feed depends on which premium model you opted for. A higher premium model means more often screening, i.e. your stories will reach our system faster.
Note: if you are a WordPress user, it is recommended that you install our WordPress plugin, as then our servers don’t need to screen your site regularly, but your site pings follow.it when you publish a new story, which speeds up the process.
Once your story is in our system we check to which followers we need to send a notification to, and when. It is not always immediate. Please have a look at When do messages get sent?