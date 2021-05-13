By default, follow.it notifies your followers automatically when there is a new story available on your site. This way you can just focus on publishing, and everything else happens without you having to bother with it.
However, if you’re on the Super-Cool plan, you can decide to add an additional step in the process: after follow.it found a new story on your site, you first receive an email which contains a confirmation link. Only if you click on this link the messages will be sent.
Enabling this feature makes sense if, for example, you’re doing changes in your RSS feed, and want to ensure that no wrong messages get sent out. Once you see everything works fine you can switch back to fully automatic sending.