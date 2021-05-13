By default, follow.it notifies your followers automatically when there is a new story available on your site. This way you can just focus on publishing, and everything else happens without you having to bother with it.

However, if you’re on the Super-Cool plan , you can decide to add an additional step in the process: after follow.it found a new story on your site, you first receive an email which contains a confirmation link. Only if you click on this link the messages will be sent.