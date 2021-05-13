When you enter messages manually on follow.it, you have the option to send them independently from your feed.

The differences to messages sent as part of your feed (which is default) are:

Messages will not show up in your feed's history (on your feed page)

Messages will only be sent via email (no other delivery channels)

Only followers will receive it to whose emails you have access to

You can define the sending time (i.e. you can send independently from your followers' selections)

The entire message (title & body) will be delivered, even to followers who selected to receive "Headlines only" from your regular feed's messages

Sending messages separately from your feed is an alternative to downloading your followers' emails addresses and sending them an email via another email service provider. For convenience you can now do it directly on follow.it (if you're on the Super-cool plan).








