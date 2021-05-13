This article pertains to the issue of your underlying RSS feed not working as it should. This is not to be confused with your follow.it feed not working – for that issue, please read Why did my feed get de-activated? This article is only relevant if you already identified the issue of your follow.it feed not working due to a broken underlying RSS feed. To confirm that this is your issue, check your RSS feed in an RSS feed validator like this one.
Every modern CMS (Content Management System – the tool to create and manage websites, such as WordPress, Blogger etc.) already creates a working RSS feed automatically. This means: if it broke, something must have happened to it, e.g. changes done by your web developer or server team.
Therefore, please check first with your web developer or server team which changes they made to your website recently which may have broken it, and ask them to reverse those changes.
If that doesn’t help, please find here a list of the most common causes for broken RSS feeds on your WordPress site.