The most common causes for not receiving updates are:

Your feed is inactive: Your feed may have been de-activated. You can check if your feed is inactive by a) opening the feed page to see if it’s still accessible, and/or b) check if you can find your feed listed under the “Publishing”-section in the menu on the left after you’ve logged in. If you cannot find it, but claimed it before, then it is inactive.

If you find your feed is inactive, please have a look at the possible reasons for feed de-activation, and get in touch with us so that we can set it to active again.

We didn’t get your new story: In order for a notification to be sent to followers, we (follow.it) need to find your new story first in your RSS feed. You can check which stories we have in our system by going to your feed page and scrolling down to “Message History” section. Does your newest story appear there?

No immediate sending: If the follower selected to receive updates in their "Newspaper" – which is the default delivery option (unless you changed it), then notifications are not sent immediately, but in 24 hour-intervals. Also see When do messages get sent?

In that case, please tell the follower to give it a bit of time for the email to arrive.

Missing confirmation: While most users are Single-Opt In users according to our Smart Opt-In process, not requiring confirmation, in some cases a double opt-in process is applied whereby users first need to confirm their subscription before it becomes active. In this case, if the follower hasn’t confirmed it, then no emails are sent. Please advise the follower to follow you again.

Inactive or deleted user account: Your follower's account may be inactive or deleted, in which case no notifications are sent. Reasons for setting an account to inactive, or deleting it, can be:

Too many bounces: If email delivery to your followers fails multiple times (e.g. because the email inbox is full, or other issues) we set the user account to inactive.

Unfollow: Your follower may have mistakenly unfollowed your feed or forgot about it.

Your follower may have mistakenly unfollowed your feed or forgot about it. Spam list: If the follower’s email appears on publically available spam lists, we reserve the right to set this user to inactive. However, this is a rare case and usually not the reason for legitimate followers not receiving updates.

In all cases above, please ask the user to follow you again.

Spam folder: Due to follow.it’s excellent sender and IP reputation, email notifications rarely end up in spam folders. However, it can happen, for example if the content of your messages contain keywords which anti-spam filters consider as spam. In this case, please check your stories for keywords which may lead to this classification by anti-spam filters, and try to avoid them in your future posts.