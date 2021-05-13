The Newspaper (or “daily digest”) is one of the available delivery channels your followers can pick from when they follow your feed. Newspapers are emails which contain all the stories from the last 24 hours from feeds where the follower selected to get updates sent in the Newspaper.
The main idea of Newspaper is to avoid information overload: instead of getting bombarded with single emails, followers only receive one email per day.
For email delivery, “Newspaper” is the default delivery channel (and not "Single emails"). If you want to change that, please read How can I switch my followers from Newspaper-delivery to Single emails or vice versa?