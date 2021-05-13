This is usually because of one of the following reasons:

RSS feed not available: If your follow.it feed’s underlying RSS feed wasn’t available for a longer period of time we set your follow.it feed to inactive, too.

Try to access your website’s RSS feed directly and see if it works (read Where do I find my website’s RSS feed?). If it is not accessible, then that is probably the reason why your feed on follow.it is inactive as well.

Possible reasons why your underlying RSS feed doesn’t work include:

You set up the feed while your site was still in development mode , and you switched it live in the meantime, so in our system we still have the RSS feed from the development server saved. Either replace your underlying RSS feed or just set up a new feed for your live-website. If you used a plugin to set up the feed, just delete & install the plugin again.

You made changes on your website which broke your RSS feed: in this case please review recent changes, and/or ask your web developer.

Note: if you are on the premium plans, we track your RSS feed’s availability and alert you in case of issues.

You asked us to de-activate it

Your feed doesn’t adhere to our Terms of Use: we don’t tolerate certain content on our platform – see our Terms of Use. However, this is a very rare case, and we typically inform you before switching the feed to inactive, provided you claimed your feed (so that we know your contact details).