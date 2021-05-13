Note: usually you don’t have to worry about finding your RSS feeds as our servers will detect it automatically. Also, read What is RSS?

The quickest way to find your RSS feed is by reading the guide How to find your RSS feed.

Before entering the RSS feed url on the feed set-up page, please make sure that:

It is the right one: One website may have several RSS feeds. For example, if your website is www.your-website.com (with RSS feed www.your-website.com/feed ), but you want to use the RSS feed of your blog which is located at www.your-website.com/blog , then you need to take the RSS feed www.your-website.com/blog/feed and not www.your-website.com/feed !

To see which messages the RSS feeds contain, you can set them up on follow.it and see in their message history if those are the relevant stories.

Take the original RSS feed: You may have a redirect applied from your RSS feed to another feed service (this is a special case – usually there are no redirects). Please first de-activate this redirect, and then use the original RSS feed URL for setting up your feed on follow.it.