follow.it provides you with various tools to offer your website visitors to follow your feed on follow.it.
For example, you can:
- Design a follow form in our follow form builder and embed it on your site. If you already have a form you can link it to your feed on follow.it.
- Place a “follow icon” on your site which links to your follow.it feed (by going through this process)
- Add text such as “Enjoyed this post? Never miss out on future posts” at the end of your blog posts, where “Never miss out on future posts” is a link to your feed’s lean follow page.
If you use WordPress, you can use the Ultimate Social Media plugin (free) to quickly place the follow-icons and follow form on your site.
If you already have a subscription form on your site, you can link it to your feed on follow.it.
To see all options, and how to implement them, please enter your website URL on the feed set-up page and follow the steps.