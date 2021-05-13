follow.it provides you with various tools to offer your website visitors to follow your feed on follow.it.

For example, you can:

Design a follow form in our follow form builder and embed it on your site. If you already have a form you can link it to your feed on follow.it. Place a “follow icon” on your site which links to your follow.it feed (by going through this process) Add text such as “Enjoyed this post? Never miss out on future posts ” at the end of your blog posts, where “Never miss out on future posts” is a link to your feed’s lean follow page.

If you use WordPress, you can use the Ultimate Social Media plugin (free) to quickly place the follow-icons and follow form on your site.

To see all options, and how to implement them, please enter your website URL on the feed set-up page and follow the steps.







