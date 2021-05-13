Please turn JavaScript on
How do I embed the follow form on my website?

If you use one of the following platforms, click on them to get tailored instructions: WordPress, Blogger, Squarespace, Tumblr, Wix, Typepad.
If you’re using a different platform/CMS, please follow these steps:
  1. Set up your feed on follow.it by entering your website URL on the feed set-up page
  2. Click on “Continue” until you reach the page where you can define the design for your follow form
  3. Once done, click on “Continue” and copy the follow form code by clicking on the green “copy”-link 
Go to your website’s CMS/admin area and copy the code onto your site or theme.
If you don’t know how to do this, please ask your web developer. If you’re a premium user, we can also assist you with that.