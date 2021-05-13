If you use one of the following platforms, click on them to get tailored instructions: WordPress, Blogger, Squarespace, Tumblr, Wix, Typepad.
If you’re using a different platform/CMS, please follow these steps:
- Set up your feed on follow.it by entering your website URL on the feed set-up page
- Click on “Continue” until you reach the page where you can define the design for your follow form
- Once done, click on “Continue” and copy the follow form code by clicking on the green “copy”-link
Go to your website’s CMS/admin area and copy the code onto your site or theme.
If you don’t know how to do this, please ask your web developer. If you’re a premium user, we can also assist you with that.