If you use a Typepad website, please place the follow form by following these steps:
- Set up your feed on follow.it by entering your website URL on the feed set-up page
- Click on “Continue” until you reach the page where you can define the design for your follow form
- Once done, click on “Continue” and copy the follow form code by clicking on the green “copy”-link
- Go to your Typepad-admin area. At Design => Content select Embed your own HTML from the Modules list.
- Click on the Add this module button. A pop-up window will open where you can add the copied code to the HTML field.
- You can also enter a Label to describe the code added to your sidebar, e.g., follow.it subscription form. It will not display on your website, only in your settings for future reference.
- After you pasted the code, click on "Ok". Done! Now you should have a beautiful subscription form on your site so that people can easily subscribe!