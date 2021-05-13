If you use a Typepad website, please place the follow form by following these steps:

Set up your feed on follow.it by entering your website URL on the feed set-up page

Click on “Continue” until you reach the page where you can define the design for your follow form

Once done, click on “Continue” and copy the follow form code by clicking on the green “copy”-link

Go to your Typepad-admin area. At Design => Content select Embed your own HTML from the Modules list.

Click on the Add this module button. A pop-up window will open where you can add the copied code to the HTML field.

You can also enter a Label to describe the code added to your sidebar, e.g., follow.it subscription form. It will not display on your website, only in your settings for future reference.