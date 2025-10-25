This is how you embed the follow form into your Tumblr blog theme:
- Sign in to your Tumblr dashboard, select your site from the list at the top and click on it.
- Click "Edit HTML" to open the HTML editor panel.
- Scroll down to the location in your Tumblr theme where you want to insert your form. For instance, if you want to insert the form into your header, scroll down and place your mouse cursor directly on that position.
- Paste the follow form code. Now click on "Update Preview | Save | Appearance" to close the HTML editor panel, and then click "Save" to finalize the changes.
- Now you have your follow form embedded into your blog!