How do I embed the follow form on my Squarespace site?

To embed the follow form in your Squarespace website:
  1. Log in to Squarespace using a new browser tab.
  2. Go to the page where you'd like to add your form and click Edit.
  3. In the content area, click Add block or the + icon. (This will pop up a dialog box.)
  4. Scroll down and select the Code option.
  5. Copy the follow form code by clicking on the green "copy" link (after you've finished defining the design)
  6. Paste the code into the edit box, and save your changes. Your form will now appear as a seamless part of your Squarespace site!