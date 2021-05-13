To embed the follow form in your Squarespace website:
- Log in to Squarespace using a new browser tab.
- Go to the page where you'd like to add your form and click Edit.
- In the content area, click Add block or the + icon. (This will pop up a dialog box.)
- Scroll down and select the Code option.
- Copy the follow form code by clicking on the green "copy" link (after you've finished defining the design)
- Paste the code into the edit box, and save your changes. Your form will now appear as a seamless part of your Squarespace site!