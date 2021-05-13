If you use a Blogger/Blogspot website, first place the follow form by following these steps:

Set up your feed on follow.it by entering your website URL on the feed set-up page Click on “Continue” until you reach the page where you can define the design for your follow form Once done, click on “Continue” and copy the follow form code by clicking on the green “copy”-link Go to your Blogger-admin area and click on “Layout”. On the next screen, click on "HTML/Javascript", and then on "Add a gadget". This will create a new gadget, which looks like this, where you can paste the codes: After you pasted the codes, click on "Save". Done! Now you should have a beautiful subscription form on your site so that people can easily subscribe!

To delete your Feedburner form, go back to your ‘Layout’ area and click on the pencil next to ‘Follow by Email’ gadget to edit it. You have the option to click on ‘Remove’ or to disable ‘Show this widget’.

The form could also be placed in your Theme settings (for example, if you are using Contempo, Emporio, Soho or Notable theme). In this case, click on ‘Theme’ on the left menu in your Blogger admin area and then on ‘Customize’ to open your Theme Designer.

﻿﻿Then click on Gadgets and disable 'Follow by Email' to remove the form.
































