If you use a Blogger/Blogspot website, please place the follow icon by following these steps:
- Download the follow icon you would like to use from here.
- Go to your Blogger admin area and click on “Layout”. On the next screen, click on "Add a gadget" under Sidebar (Top or Bottom, depending on where you would like to place the icon).
- Choose the “Image” gadget.
- Fill in the gaps and upload the downloaded icon accordingly. You can get the follow links (for both the feed page and lean follow page) on your feed settings page. For that please go to My Offered Feeds and click on the Settings-icon next to your feed.
- After you did that, click on "Save" and it’s done! Now you should have a beautiful follow icon on your site so that people can easily subscribe!